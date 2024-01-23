Menu

Education

School closures to be discussed at South Okanagan board meeting

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 2:56 pm
1 min read
School District 67 will be holding a meeting Tuesday. A sparsely populated agenda posted to the school district's website says school closures will be discussed.
School District 67 will be holding a meeting Tuesday. A sparsely populated agenda posted to the school district's website says school closures will be discussed. Google Maps
The Okanagan Skaha school district is holding a public meeting Tuesday night to discuss “school closures.”

A sparsely populated agenda was posted to the school district’s website Monday, saying that the issue at hand is a long-range facilities plan, and the superintendent’s recommendation on the issue of school closures would be discussed.

High school students experience college for a day
What schools could be on the chopping block were not listed, and the agenda said only that the board will either conclude that no action or further study is needed.

Story continues below advertisement

Then whatever conclusion is reached will move to the business committee for its review and recommendation.

The meeting is open to the public and scheduled to start at the board office at 6 p.m.

