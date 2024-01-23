School closures to be discussed at South Okanagan board meeting

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan Skaha school district is holding a public meeting Tuesday night to discuss “school closures.”

A sparsely populated agenda was posted to the school district’s website Monday, saying that the issue at hand is a long-range facilities plan, and the superintendent’s recommendation on the issue of school closures would be discussed.

What schools could be on the chopping block were not listed, and the agenda said only that the board will either conclude that no action or further study is needed.

Then whatever conclusion is reached will move to the business committee for its review and recommendation.

The meeting is open to the public and scheduled to start at the board office at 6 p.m.