Canada

Quebec cold case murder trial: Pathologist says victim died from strangulation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2024 1:22 pm
1 min read
A forensic pathologist has told a Quebec cold case murder trial that the 19-year-old victim died of strangulation. Guylaine Potvin, shown in a Quebec provincial police handout photo, was found dead in her apartment in Jonquière, Que., on April 28, 2000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Surete du Quebec **MANDATORY CREDIT**. View image in full screen
A forensic pathologist has told a Quebec cold case murder trial that the 19-year-old victim died of strangulation. Guylaine Potvin, shown in a Quebec provincial police handout photo, was found dead in her apartment in Jonquière, Que., on April 28, 2000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Surete du Quebec **MANDATORY CREDIT**.
A forensic pathologist has told a Quebec cold case murder trial that the 19-year-old victim died of strangulation.

Dr. Caroline Tanguay is testifying Tuesday in the Saguenay, Que., trial of Marc-André Grenon, who is charged with the first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault of Guylaine Potvin nearly 24 years ago.

Potvin was found dead in April 2000 in her apartment in Jonquière, now part of Saguenay, some 215 kilometres north of Quebec City.

Tanguay, who did not conduct the autopsy on Potvin, says the injuries to the junior college student’s body included blunt trauma to her head, a bite mark on her left breast, and injuries around her neck and genital area.

She led the jury through the original pathologist’s report that concluded Potvin died of asphyxia following a combination of manual and ligature strangulation.

The trial previously heard that Grenon, who has pleaded not guilty, was arrested 22 years after the crime after DNA on two drinking straws he had discarded was allegedly found to be a match with evidence from the crime scene.

Click to play video: 'Quebec man charged in cold case murder of 10-year-old in 1994'
Quebec man charged in cold case murder of 10-year-old in 1994
© 2024 The Canadian Press

