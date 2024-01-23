Menu

Crime

RCMP makes arrest in armed robbery incident in Manitoba First Nation

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 1:53 pm
1 min read
RCMP Ste Rose du Lac detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Ste Rose du Lac detachment. RCMP
One person is in custody following an investigation by RCMP into a robbery in a Manitoba First Nation.

Officers with the Ste Rose du Lac RCMP were called to an armed robbery incident at a residence on Provincial Road 278 in Ebb and Flow First Nation on Dec. 31, 2023. Police said five men entered the property and assaulted four occupants. Three of the suspects are said to have been armed with a firearm, with the other carrying bear spray.

A vehicle belonging to one of the victims was stolen, according to police.

A 27-year-old was arrested without incident in the community on Jan. 16. An arrest warrant is out for 30-year-old Richard Ross, also known as Cole Ross. He faces several charges including aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm.

An arrest warrant was issued for 30-year-old Richard Ross. Manitoba RCMP say he is wanted for several charges.
An arrest warrant was issued for 30-year-old Richard Ross. Manitoba RCMP say he is wanted for several charges. Courtesy Ste Rose du Lac RCMP

A warrant was issued on Jan. 2 for 19-year-old Mason Moar.

Manitoba RCMP are still searching for 19-year-old Mason Moar. An arrest warrant was issued at the beginning of the year.
Manitoba RCMP are still searching for 19-year-old Mason Moar. An arrest warrant was issued at the beginning of the year. Courtesy Ste Rose du Lac RCMP
Police said the fourth suspect is described as having a tattoo of the number 39 on his left hand, between his thumb and index finger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ste Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082, call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.

An investigation is ongoing.

1 arrested in home invasion investigation, Manitoba RCMP say
