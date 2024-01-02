Manitoba RCMP issue warrants for suspects in Ebb and Flow armed robbery, assault

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have identified two suspects wanted in connection with an assault and robbery at an Ebb and Flow First Nation home Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the scene, on Provincial Road 278, around 2:20 a.m., after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

When police arrived, they learned that five suspects — armed with guns and bear spray — allegedly entered the property and assaulted four people, before stealing a pickup truck belonging to one of the victims and fleeing the scene.

One victim, a 33-year-old man, was taken to hospital in Dauphin with serious injuries, then transferred to Winnipeg for further treatment. The three others were treated on scene.

Police have issued warrants for two of the suspects, 27-year-old Braden Moar and 19-year-old Mason Moar, both from the Ebb and Flow community.

They face numerous charges, including robbery, aggravated assault and firearms offences.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.