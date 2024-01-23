Menu

Canada

Months after request, Nova Scotia silent on possible buyout of flooded Halifax homes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2024 11:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.S. working to better prepare for climate emergencies'
N.S. working to better prepare for climate emergencies
Nova Scotia says work is well underway to better prepare for climate emergencies in the province. Flood-plain mapping is being carried out and a plan is in development to protect the narrow lank link connecting the region to New Brunswick. Skye Bryden-Blom reports. – Nov 15, 2023
It’s been three months and the Nova Scotia government still hasn’t told the City of Halifax whether the province will buy some of the homes ravaged by July’s floods.

Halifax Regional Council sent a letter in October asking for a buyout program for some homes on Union Street in the Bedford suburb that were heavily damaged when the nearby Sackville River spilled its banks July 21.

As late as two weeks ago, Housing Minister John Lohr said he was unaware of the letter, although his department has subsequently acknowledged receipt of the city’s request.

Housing Department spokeswoman Krista Higdon said Monday in an email that the federal program for disaster relief doesn’t allow for the purchase of flooded homes.

Higdon says 25 applications have been received under that program for Union Street and nine homeowners have so far received help for eligible damages.

She made no mention of whether the province would come up with its own home buyout program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

