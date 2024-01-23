Minor injuries after tractor trailer jumps highway barriers in Puslinch

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating a tractor trailer that crashed off Highway 401 in Puslinch.

They say the tractor trailer was going eastbound on the 401 on Monday night when it left the roadway near Guelph Line at around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say the tractor trailer jumped the snowbank, travelling 100 metres before crashing into trees and into a frozen swamp.

There were minor injuries reported.

Crews were able to remove the truck Tuesday morning and all lanes were reopened to traffic.

Collision #HWY401 EB – Guelph line. 8:30 pm, the driver of this truck lost control, jumped the snowbank traveling 100 meters, then strikes trees in the frozen swamp. Minor injuries to report. Right lane closed. Updates to follow. #MississaugaOPP ^td pic.twitter.com/8SIuvpAo7x — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 23, 2024