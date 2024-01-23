Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Minor injuries after tractor trailer jumps highway barriers in Puslinch

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 23, 2024 11:08 am
1 min read
A tractor trailer skidded off Hwy. 401 in Puslinch Monday night. View image in full screen
A tractor trailer skidded off Hwy. 401 in Puslinch Monday night. OPP/X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP are investigating a tractor trailer that crashed off Highway 401 in Puslinch.

They say the tractor trailer was going eastbound on the 401 on Monday night when it left the roadway near Guelph Line at around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say the tractor trailer jumped the snowbank, travelling 100 metres before crashing into trees and into a frozen swamp.

There were minor injuries reported.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Crews were able to remove the truck Tuesday morning and all lanes were reopened to traffic.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices