Crime

Arrest made in pro-Palestinian demonstration that blocked part of Gardiner Expressway

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 10:57 am
1 min read
A post from @TPSoperations at the time indicates that the westbound lanes of the highway at Spadina Avenue were blocked for around five minutes. View image in full screen
A post from @TPSoperations at the time indicates that the westbound lanes of the highway at Spadina Avenue were blocked for around five minutes. X / @TPSoperations
An arrest has been made after a pro-Palestinian demonstration temporarily blocked part of the Gardiner Expressway in November.

The Toronto Police Service announced the arrest on Tuesday.

Police said that on Nov. 22, officers received numerous calls about a demonstration blocking the westbound Gardiner at Spadina Avenue.

“It was reported that several people got out of their vehicles and engaged in an unlawful assembly on the highway,” police said.

A post on X at the time from Toronto police indicated that the expressway was blocked for around five minutes.

Police said the accused, along with other unidentified demonstrators, fled once officers arrived.

Social media posts indicate that a pro-Palestinian demonstration had briefly blocked the highway.

On Monday, officers executed a search warrant and “items of evidentiary value related to the investigation” were allegedly found.

A 26-year-old man from Mississauga was arrested and charged with mischief interfering with property. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 6.

