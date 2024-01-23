Police officer assaulted and disarmed at Guelph General hospital

See more sharing options

Guelph police say they arrested a man who they say assaulted and disarmed an officer at a local hospital Monday.

Investigators said a man ran from a room Monday while he was being treated in Guelph General Hospital.

The man pushed a door open, and it hit a police officer in the chest, knocking her to the ground.

Police said the man briefly had control of the officer’s taser before he was taken to the floor and disarmed.

The officer reportedly injured her shoulder and needed medical treatment.

Police arrested the 28-year-old on Saturday after he was released from the hospital.

He has a court date scheduled for Mar. 1.