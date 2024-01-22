Menu

Crime

Burnaby woman drives the wrong way on North Vancouver highway, fails breath test

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 7:06 pm
1 min read
The driver of a white Kia SUV was issued a 90-day roadside prohibition after driving the wrong way on Highway 1 in North Vancouver on Jan. 22, 2024.
The driver of a white Kia SUV was issued a 90-day roadside prohibition after driving the wrong way on Highway 1 in North Vancouver on Jan. 22, 2024. Handout/North Vancouver RCMP
A Burnaby, B.C. woman has been banned from driving for three months after going the wrong way in North Vancouver and failing a breath test.

According to North Vancouver RCMP, multiple witnesses had reported a white KIA travelling west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 with a flat tire near the Lynn Valley exit around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Video shows vehicle with missing tire on Vancouver Island highway'
Video shows vehicle with missing tire on Vancouver Island highway
When police found the vehicle near the Westview Drive exit, they noticed “signs of impairment” from the driver. She failed the roadside breath test she took and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Story continues below advertisement

British Columbia has the toughest drinking and driving laws in Canada, North Vancouver RCMP said in a Monday news release. Suspensions can range from 24 hours to 90 days with fines up to $4,060.

Jail time is possible, as is mandatory rehabilitation.

