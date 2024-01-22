In photos: Teachers across Saskatchewan strike for better classroom conditions

Send this page to someone via email

Monday marked the second one-day strike by the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF), as contract negotiations have hit a standstill with the provincial government.

STF is currently attempting to negotiate issues like classroom complexity and sizes. The province, however, says they aren’t willing to budge on classroom size and complexity discussions as they feel local school boards are best suited to handle these issues.

“When we negotiate, our expectation is there is a back and forth. I’m not sure the education minister understands that process,” STF president Samantha Becotte said in a recent interview. “We are ready to go back to the table at any point. The education minister has my phone number.”

“We have 27 locally elected school boards for a reason. If we’re going to put management issues like classroom size and complexity in a bargaining agreement, why have school boards?” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said.

In Regina, thousands of teachers, students and supporters walked up and down Albert Street to make their voices heard on how education should look.

Global News’ Andrew Benson was there to capture the moment.