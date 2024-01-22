Menu

Share

Trending Now

Crime

Police watchdog wants review of B.C.’s officer’s punishment for alleged sexual advances

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2024 5:53 pm
1 min read
New Westminster Police View image in full screen
A review has been ordered into the findings of a discipline proceeding related to allegations that a New Westminster police officer made inappropriate sexual advances towards female department employees between 2017 and 2019. Global News
Share

B.C.’s police complaint commissioner has ordered a review into how an officer was disciplined for misconduct, saying it didn’t fit the seriousness of allegations that he made inappropriate sexual advances.

The New Westminster police sergeant was in a supervisory role when he allegedly made the advances toward female employees of the department between 2017 and 2019. In the 2017 instance in particular, he allegedly touched a female coworker without her consent.

The matter was investigated in a disciplinary proceeding by the Vancouver Police Department. In November 2023, the discipline authority found the officer committed two instances of discreditable conduct.

Click to play video: 'Show of solidarity for female officers at centre of proposed B.C. harassment class action lawsuit'
Show of solidarity for female officers at centre of proposed B.C. harassment class action lawsuit

 

Story continues below advertisement

The recommended punishment for the sergeant was a reduction in rank.

According to the Office of the Complaint Commissioner (OPCC), the discipline authority found the officer’s actions were “very serious “and “predatory in nature,” amounting to a “high-range level” of misconduct.

Further, he only accepted “partial responsibility for his actions,” the authority found.

The OPCC has now ordered a review by a retired judge, saying in a statement that the punishment of reduction in rank didn’t address the misconduct and getting the judge’s opinion is in the public interest.

The officer who is the subject of the inquiry isn’t named and a date for the review hasn’t yet been scheduled.

— with files from Global News’ Elizabeth McSheffrey

© 2024 The Canadian Press

