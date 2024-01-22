Avril Lavigne announces greatest hits tour, hitting several Canadian cities

Send this page to someone via email

Avril Lavigne is hitting the road once again and fans of the Canadian pop-punk hitmaker will be stoked to hear she’s only planning to play her greatest hits.

Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour launches in Vancouver on May 22 at Rogers Arena and organizers say it will include performances of Sk8er Boi, Girlfriend, Here’s to Never Growing Up and her other hit singles.

And, lest you feel Complicated about whether to attend, organizers announced that select Canadian dates will also feature Montreal band Simple Plan, who rose to fame during the same era.

American bands All Time Low, Royal and the Serpent, and Girlfriends will also join as openers on select dates.

Other Canadian dates include Ottawa on Aug. 14, Toronto on Aug. 16 and Winnipeg on Sept. 14. She will also make a stop at Montreal-area event Festival International de Montgolfières on Aug. 17 and the tour’s final North American show in Edmonton on Sept. 16.

“I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests? And of course all my friends are joining me!!!” Lavigne wrote on Instagram.

“This is gonna be too much stupid fun celebrating my career with my friends and fans. Who’s coming???? What songs do you want to hear???” she added.

The tour will wind through various European countries, including Austria, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom over the summer.

She’s the latest artist to announce a greatest hits tour. Madonna, Bush, the Pet Shop Boys and the Killers are among other musicians charting “greatest hits” tours this year.

Lavigne released her debut album, Let Go, in June 2002, and her most recent album, Love Sux, was released in 2022.

Presale tickets for the tour are available starting Wednesday and general public sales begin Friday through Ticketmaster.

The full list of North American tour dates is below:

5/22 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena *

5/25 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre *

5/26 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

5/28 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

5/30 — Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum *

6/01 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

6/02 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

8/14 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre ^

8/16 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage ^

8/17 — Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. @ Festival International de Montgolfières

8/20 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

8/21 — Hartford, Conn. @ The XFINITY Theatre ^

8/23 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

8/24 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center ^

8/27 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

8/29 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

8/31 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live ^

9/01 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

9/03 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

9/04 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

9/06 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center ^

9/07 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

9/09 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

9/10 — Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

9/12 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory ^

9/14 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Canada Life Centre ^

9/16 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

* with All Time Low & Royal And The Serpent

^ with Simple Plan & Girlfriends

— with files from The Canadian Press