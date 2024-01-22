Menu

Fire

Man dead after fire at Surrey, B.C. apartment building

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 4:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'One dead after apartment fire in Surrey, B.C.'
One dead after apartment fire in Surrey, B.C.
A person has died after a fire at a Surrey apartment building on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Some 25 firefighters battled the blaze around 3:30 a.m. on 71A Avenue near 134th Street.
A man has died after fire razed through a four-unit apartment building in Surrey on Monday morning.

Flames broke out at the two-storey building on 71A Avenue at 134th Street in Newton around 3:20 a.m. All other occupants made it out safely, the Surrey Fire Service confirms.

Some 24 firefighters and 11 pieces of equipment responded, finding heavy smoke billowing from the second floor, Assistant Dept. Chief Ben Dirksen told Global News.

Click to play video: 'North Vancouver apartment fire burns all night, cause unknown'
North Vancouver apartment fire burns all night, cause unknown

“Attack crews quickly made entry and found an unresponsive male, who was then transferred to BC EHS paramedics. Sadly, the patient succumbed to his injuries,” Dirksen said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but Dirksen said investigators are working to determine whether the building’s smoke alarms were functional.

Click to play video: 'Heat your home safely'
Heat your home safely
Trending Now

The first floor of the building contains a commercial business. Dirksen said he didn’t have an update on the status of the damage to the business or the apartment units above.

He didn’t know how many people were displaced, if any.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victim and we would like to invite everyone to check their smoke alarms to ensure they’re in good working condition,” he said.

