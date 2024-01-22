Menu

Kingston to permanently close downtown parking lot

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 2:44 pm
1 min read
The City of Kingston is permanently closing the Drury parking lot in the city's downtown as of Feb. 4. View image in full screen
The City of Kingston is permanently closing the Drury parking lot in the city's downtown as of Feb. 4. Global Kingston
The City of Kingston is permanently closing a downtown parking lot next month.

The Drury parking lot at 57 Queen St. will be closed to the public as of Feb. 4, the city said in its weekly online traffic report Friday.

The closure is part of an expansion of the ongoing construction project at 18 Queen St. and 282 Ontario St., the city says.

Once completed, the project, known as Block 5, will include a 23-storey tower and a five-storey podium building, commercial spaces at grade, two floors of new office space and 151 new residential units.

The Drury parking lot has been leased by the developer, Homestead Land Holdings Inc., the city said, and will be used as construction staging and for parking for the project after Feb. 4.

The city says users of the Drury lot and nearby local businesses will be notified of the coming closure through on-site signage and outreach.

Alternative parking options can be found through the city’s parking website.

