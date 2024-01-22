Police appeal for witnesses after Richmond Hill crash kills driver, injures passenger

Police in Richmond Hill are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash over the weekend.
York Regional Police said officers were called to a Yonge Street collision after 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Police said the crash, reported near Kirk Drive, involved a white Hyundai Elantra and a white Ford Explorer. When they arrived at the scene, officers said they found both the driver and passenger of the Hyundai had sustained life-threatening injuries.
The driver — a 35-year-old man — was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The 31-year-old female passenger was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition. The driver of the Ford, police said, was not seriously injured and remained at the scene.
Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward as crash investigators probe events leading up to the collision.
