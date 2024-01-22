Menu

Sports

Stanley Cup takes Toronto subway ride to surprise and delight of commuters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2024 12:25 pm
1 min read
The Stanley Cup arrived at Toronto’s Union Station like most sports fans in the city — by public transit.

The NHL championship trophy took the subway from midtown Toronto to the city’s downtown core this morning to promote the upcoming NHL All-Star Game.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It was accompanied by former Maple Leafs defenceman Tomas Kaberle and the keeper of the Cup Phil Pritchard.

After several photos were taken on the train by commuters, the Stanley Cup was brought to the centre of bustling Union Station.

Trending Now

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow welcomed the trophy to the subway stop.

Scotiabank Arena will host the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

