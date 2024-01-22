Man gets soiled after video catches vandalism fail in Ontario

Quinte West police are looking to identify suspects in an apparent attempt at vandalism that didn’t end well in Trenton earlier this month.
Ontario Provincial Police released surveillance video of the Jan. 12 incident Monday.
In the 15-second long video, three males are seen outside The Counter Restaurant on Front Street around 10:45 p.m.
One of the males can be seen kicking a flower pot outside the restaurant before picking it up and swinging it backwards in what appears to be an attempt to throw it through the business’s window.
But when the other two males step in to stop him, the would-be vandal slips in the snow and the planter lands on top of him.
He is left lying in the snow covered in soil while he and the other two males appear to enjoy a good laugh.
A police spokesperson told Global News the suspects could face mischief charges.
Anyone with information is asked to call Quinte West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
