Crime

Arson charges laid after fire set inside Guelph mall

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 22, 2024 11:16 am
1 min read
Police say the couple were victims of the grandparent scam after their supposed son-in-law and his lawyer called to ask for financial help after her injured someone in a car crash. flat. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
The smell of burning garbage greeted visitors to the Old Quebec Street Shoppe in Guelph.

Emergency services were called to the downtown mall around 8:40 a.m. Friday. The fire was put out by mall staff, but it left a significant amount of smoke lingering inside.

There were no injuries as a result.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say a man known to security staff was seen setting fire to debris inside a metal trash can, then walking away.

Police say the individual was found 90 minutes later in the downtown and arrested. A further investigation revealed that he was under four different probation orders.

A 28-year-old from Guelph is facing charges including arson and had a bail hearing on Monday.

