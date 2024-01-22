Arson charges laid after fire set inside Guelph mall

The smell of burning garbage greeted visitors to the Old Quebec Street Shoppe in Guelph.
Emergency services were called to the downtown mall around 8:40 a.m. Friday. The fire was put out by mall staff, but it left a significant amount of smoke lingering inside.
There were no injuries as a result.
Investigators with Guelph Police Service say a man known to security staff was seen setting fire to debris inside a metal trash can, then walking away.
Police say the individual was found 90 minutes later in the downtown and arrested. A further investigation revealed that he was under four different probation orders.
A 28-year-old from Guelph is facing charges including arson and had a bail hearing on Monday.
- Ottawa to hold auto-theft summit amid uptick in stolen cars sent abroad
- 18-year-old dies after collision sends vehicle through ice on Keating Channel
- Canada-wide warrant out for Brampton teen after shooting death of 18-year-old
- James Smith Cree Nation inquest: What we did — and didn’t — learn in Week 1
Comments