Concerns raised over ‘watered down’ program for visually impaired students

Send this page to someone via email

Some families of visually impaired Nova Scotia students are voicing concerns over changes in programs offered by the Atlantic Provinces Special Education Authority (APSEA).

The agency offers one-to-two-week intensive training interventions in Halifax for visually impaired students to teach them life skills like how to safely and effectively cook, clean and use public transportation.

At issue is a recent change to the program that would offer the training virtually rather than in person.

During a public forum over the weekend, families spoke out about the devastating impacts they believe the changes will have on them and their children.

“I’ve not been able to engage my kids since they changed the model. They have no interest in sitting in front of a computer screen; they spent years during COVID doing that,” said Ellen Venner-Hiltz, the parent of two visually impaired children.

Story continues below advertisement

Program ‘watered down’

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Caelin Lloyd, a first-year public relations student at Mount Saint Vincent University, is visually impaired and has been enrolled in APSEA programs since he was born.

He worries the change won’t set students up for success.

“What APSEA has done is replaced — in my opinion — one of, if not the best, service delivery models in North America with a watered-down, poor excuse for services,” he said.

In a statement, APSEA said services have not been cut or reduced.

“They have been adjusted to align with inclusive education policies by being offered in close proximity to learners’ home communities,” it said.

But parents still have questions about the logistics.

“It’s just common sense,” Venner-Hiltz said. “A low-vision child sitting in front of the screen trying to learn how to pour boiling water, for instance? I mean, can you imagine? That is inherently risky.”

Parents attended a town hall in Halifax Saturday to express their concerns, hoping to catch the attention of the provincial government.

“Our kids are being marginalized,” parent Rick Mayme said. “The province of Nova Scotia has a mandate to be accessible and inclusive by 2030, and APSEA is actually moving backwards on that.”

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Alex Cooke