Fire

Firefighters estimate $1M in damage to home after blaze in Ancaster

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 11:10 am
1 min read
Hamilton Fire battled a residential fire at a home on Fallingbrook Drive in Ancaster, Ont. early Jan. 22, 2024. View image in full screen
Hamilton Fire battled a residential fire at a home on Fallingbrook Drive in Ancaster, Ont. early Jan. 22, 2024. Global News
Hamilton Fire says a one-storey residence in Ancaster, Ont., suffered an estimated $1 million in damage following an overnight blaze Monday.

Flames were reported to be coming through the roof of an attached garage just before 1:30 a.m. at a home on Fallingbrook Drive just off Crestview Avenue.

Chief Dave Cunliffe said an occupant was found in the home and had to be escorted out of the burning structure twice during the incident.

“Firefighters located an occupant on the main floor trying to find their cats, and was removed to the rear yard of the home,” Cunliffe explained.

“The occupant was then observed re-entering the house and was again removed by firefighters.”

A neighbouring home on Crestview sustained damage to its siding from the heat.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

No serious injuries were reported, according to Cunliffe.

One pet was rescued from the home, while two others were unaccounted for.

