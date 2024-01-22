Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Weather

Plows and sanders deployed after Saskatoon wakes up to 5 cm of snow

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 9:01 am
Saskatoon has declared a snow event after receiving five centimetres of the fluffy stuff overnight. View image in full screen
Saskatoon has declared a snow event after receiving five centimetres of the fluffy stuff overnight. Global News/ Devon Latchuk
Saskatoon city snow crews are out are out plowing and sanding priority streets after the city saw five centimetres of snow Sunday night.

The city said contractors have been called in to assist in clearing the roads, with a total of 22 graders, 15 sanders, nine plows and five sidewalk plows working across the city.

Priority one, two and three streets will be cleared:

  • Priority one – Freeways and major arterials. This includes Circle Drie and streets like Idylwyld Drive, 22nd Street and College Drive
  • Priority two – Arterials with double-lanes and bus routes like Clarence Avenue, McKercher Drive and Millar Avenue
  • Priority three – Collector streets, remaining Business Improvement District streets and school zones like Louise Avenue, Howell Avenue, and Main Street
The city warned that even with de-icing material being spread on these major streets the roads may still be icy during peak driving times.

