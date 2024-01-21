Menu

Education

Weeklong family-friendly event in Kelowna aims to get children away from screens

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted January 21, 2024 6:39 pm
The 10th annual Unplug & Play Family Literacy Week event is kicking off its festivities at Parkinson Rec Centre in Kelowna on Sunday. View image in full screen
The 10th annual Unplug & Play Family Literacy Week event is kicking off its festivities at Parkinson Rec Centre in Kelowna on Sunday. unplugandplayweek.com
The 10th annual Unplug & Play Family Literacy Week event is kicking off its festivities at Parkinson Rec Centre in Kelowna on Sunday.

The weeklong event organized by Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society aims to be a reminder for children and families that fun doesn’t have to involve a phone, a tablet, or a TV screen.

“In the last decade we’re seeing a huge increase in the amount of online screentime for education and for playtime,” said Paul Zuurbier, Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society executive director.

“This is a great reminder of how much fun you can have outside instead of playing a video game or engaging online through social media.”

Zuubier says he expects at least 300 families to attend Sunday’s opening-day activities.

“It seems to be increasing every year, and I think post-COVID people are exciting to be getting back into face-to-face, physical activity.”

Activities this year include live entertainment, an obstacle course, science experience sessions, bouncy castles and more — all free of charge from Sunday Jan. 21-28 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There will also be a handful of other zero-cost events taking place at various locations throughout the week, thanks to the Kelowna Library, BGC and the YMCA. For a full list of all the fun, click here.

