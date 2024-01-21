Menu

U.S. News

Ron DeSantis drops out of U.S. presidential campaign

By Steve Peoples The Associated Press
Posted January 21, 2024 3:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Ron DeSantis suspends U.S. presidential bid, endorses Donald Trump instead'
Ron DeSantis suspends U.S. presidential bid, endorses Donald Trump instead
WATCH: On Sunday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is “suspending” his U.S. presidential campaign and endorsing Republican candidate Donald Trump instead.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his Republican presidential campaign Sunday on the eve of the New Hampshire primary, ending a White House bid that failed to meet expectations that he would emerge as a serious challenger to former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis announced his decision in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The ambitious big-state governor entered the 2024 presidential contest with major advantages in his quest to take on Trump, and early primary polls suggested DeSantis was in a strong position to do just that. He and his allies amassed a political fortune well in excess of $100 million, and he boasted a significant legislative record on issues important to many conservatives, like abortion and the teaching of race and gender issues in schools.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Such advantages did not survive the reality of presidential politics in 2024. From a high-profile announcement that was plagued by technical glitches to constant upheavals to his staff and campaign strategy, DeSantis struggled to find his footing in the primary. He lost the Iowa caucuses — which he had vowed to win — by 30 percentage points to Trump.

And now, DeSantis’ political future is in question after suspending his presidential bid after just one voting contest. The 45-year-old is term limited as Florida governor.

Click to play video: 'What Trump’s landslide Iowa win means for his Republican rivals'
What Trump’s landslide Iowa win means for his Republican rivals
© 2024 The Canadian Press

