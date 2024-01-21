Toronto police officer charged with assault, theft

Toronto Police Service says one of its officers has been arrested and charged following a landlord and tenant dispute last month.
Police say on Dec. 6, a man and a woman engaged in a dispute related to tenancy. The man allegedly unlawfully entered a unit and assaulted the woman, officers said. The suspect allegedly stole property from the home valued at more than $5,000.
On Sunday, a 54-year-old Toronto constable was charged with unlawfully entering a dwelling, theft and assault.
He is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.
The constable was last assigned to Corporate Communications and has 15 years of service. He is suspended with pay per the Police Services Act.
