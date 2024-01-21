Menu

Crime

Toronto police officer charged with assault, theft

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted January 21, 2024 3:23 pm
A police constable in Toronto has been suspended after 15 ears of service after being criminally charged. The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
A police constable in Toronto has been suspended after 15 ears of service after being criminally charged. The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Toronto Police Service says one of its officers has been arrested and charged following a landlord and tenant dispute last month.

Police say on Dec. 6, a man and a woman engaged in a dispute related to tenancy. The man allegedly unlawfully entered a unit and assaulted the woman, officers said. The suspect allegedly stole property from the home valued at more than $5,000.

On Sunday, a 54-year-old Toronto constable was charged with unlawfully entering a dwelling, theft and assault.

Trending Now

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.

The constable was last assigned to Corporate Communications and has 15 years of service. He is suspended with pay per the Police Services Act.

