Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway reopens after almost 2-year closure

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2024 2:38 pm
Click to play video: '190 years and going strong, the Rideau Canal opens for another season.'
190 years and going strong, the Rideau Canal opens for another season.
Historic Rideau Canal linking Kingston to Ottawa opens for another navigational season – May 20, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After almost two years, and a few extra hours of waiting, Ottawa’s iconic Rideau Canal has officially reopened to skaters.

The skateway’s return comes after last year’s unseasonal warmth kept it closed for the entire winter for the first time in its history.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Shortly before the reopening, the National Capital Commission delayed the official start of the skateway’s 54th season from 9 a.m. to 12:30 pm. because it said the ice needed more time to fully freeze after overnight flooding.

The section open to skaters is also about half as long as what the NCC announced Saturday when it shared the long-anticipated reopening message.

Trending Now

The NCC says the skateway is open for a roughly one-kilometre stretch between Bank Street and Fifth Avenue.

The NCC says as ice conditions become safer it will open more sections of the skateway, which winds through 7.8 kilometres of the capital when it’s fully frozen.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices