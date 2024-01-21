Menu

Canada

1 dead, 1 injured in Norfolk County, Ont. snowmobile crash

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 21, 2024 2:08 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Twitter/OPP Central
OPP say three people were involved in a snowmobile collision in Norfolk County, Ont., Saturday night that left one person dead and another injured.

Police say emergency crews were called to a snowmobile trail between Byerlay Side Road and 1st Concession Road STR around 10:50 p.m.

Police say three people were riding snowmobiles when a crash occurred.

A 44-year-old from Port Dover was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was rushed to hospital via air ambulance while a third person was not injured.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

