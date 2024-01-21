Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two men involved in Toronto Eaton Centre protest arrested, Hate Crime Unit steps in

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted January 21, 2024 2:09 pm
Officers say a mischief investigation began after a group of demonstrators harrassed employees at a store in Toronto's Eaton Centre last month. View image in full screen
Officers say a mischief investigation began after a group of demonstrators harrassed employees at a store in Toronto's Eaton Centre last month. The Canadian Press Images/Lee Brown
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say they have arrested two men from Toronto, a 19-year-old and a 34-year-old, following an investigation into a mischief incident last month at the Eaton Centre in Toronto.

Officers say that on Dec. 17, just before 5 p.m., police were in the area of Yonge Street and Shuter Street for a demonstration.

Two men were among others participating in a demonstration in the mall and were blocking the entrance to a store, preventing the employees from closing, police said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The suspects then allegedly began pushing security guards attempting to gain entry to the store.

Police say they were also pushed and struck with an umbrella when they attempted to diffuse the situation.

Trending Now

Demonstrators reportedly began yelling at employees and officers, and banging on store windows, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, members of the Hate Crime Unit conducted a Criminal Code Search Warrant in relation to the offence. Officers say they recovered evidence related to the investigation.

The two men police have identified in this investigation face charges of assault and unlawful assembly, among others.

Both were expected to appear in court Sunday morning.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices