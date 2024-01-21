Two men involved in Toronto Eaton Centre protest arrested, Hate Crime Unit steps in

Toronto police say they have arrested two men from Toronto, a 19-year-old and a 34-year-old, following an investigation into a mischief incident last month at the Eaton Centre in Toronto.
Officers say that on Dec. 17, just before 5 p.m., police were in the area of Yonge Street and Shuter Street for a demonstration.
Two men were among others participating in a demonstration in the mall and were blocking the entrance to a store, preventing the employees from closing, police said.
The suspects then allegedly began pushing security guards attempting to gain entry to the store.
Police say they were also pushed and struck with an umbrella when they attempted to diffuse the situation.
Demonstrators reportedly began yelling at employees and officers, and banging on store windows, police said.
On Saturday, members of the Hate Crime Unit conducted a Criminal Code Search Warrant in relation to the offence. Officers say they recovered evidence related to the investigation.
The two men police have identified in this investigation face charges of assault and unlawful assembly, among others.
Both were expected to appear in court Sunday morning.
