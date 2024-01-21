Menu

Crime

25-year-old man killed in Abbotsford, B.C., homicide police investigating

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 21, 2024 1:53 pm
Homicide investigators were dispatched to Abbotsford, B.C., after a man died from gunshot wounds, Saturday.
Homicide investigators were dispatched to Abbotsford, B.C., Saturday after a man died from gunshot wounds.

Abbotsford police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a parking lot at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre at 5:51 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with life-threatening gunshot wounds. First aid was applied but police said the man succumbed to his injuries.

“We do not have any tolerance for this level of violence in our community,” Abbotsford police Const. Art Stele said.

“We assure (residents) we are doing everything in our power to collect evidence, investigate this case and find who is responsible for this.”

Video from the scene showed two SUVs riddled with apparent bullet holes.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact B.C.’s homicide investigation team at 1-877-551-4448.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

