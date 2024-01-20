Menu

Fire

North Vancouver apartment fire burns all night, cause unknown

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 20, 2024 3:20 pm
North Vancouver apartment fire burns all night, cause unknown
The apartment fire ignited around 7:30 p.m. Friday and flames were still burning around 8 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters in North Vancouver had quite the blaze to battle overnight and into Saturday morning.

The blaze at a condemned building ignited around 7:30 p.m. Friday and flames were still burning around 8 a.m. Saturday.

“The building on fire was a three-storey apartment (and) an unoccupied building,” Greg Schalk said, City of North Vancouver’s Fire Department fire chief.

“It has been slated for demolition.”

The building is on 2nd Street East, near St Andrews.

Ten fire trucks and more than 40 firefighters responded to the apartment fire, Schalk said.

There was a “significant” fire spread within the building, the chief said, which limited fighting to outside only.

Schallk said the building is known to have squatters inside, but it was unclear if anyone was in the building at the time of the fire.

