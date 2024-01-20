Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two people arrested, one man seriously injured after shooting in Scarborough

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted January 20, 2024 2:34 pm
Police received reports of gunshot sounds just after 4 a.m. Saturday in Scarborough. A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street as rain falls in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Police received reports of gunshot sounds just after 4 a.m. Saturday in Scarborough. A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street as rain falls in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. Doug Ives / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say they have two suspects in custody following a shooting in the early morning hours Saturday.

Officers say they received reports of gunshots being heard in the area of Birchmount and Ellesmere roads in Scarborough just after 4 a.m.

First responders say they arrived to find a man had been shot and was seriously injured.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police located and arrested two suspects a short time later, officers said.

Toronto police have launched an official investigation into the shooting.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police launch awareness campaign around illegal guns'
Toronto police launch awareness campaign around illegal guns
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices