Two people arrested, one man seriously injured after shooting in Scarborough

Toronto police say they have two suspects in custody following a shooting in the early morning hours Saturday.

Officers say they received reports of gunshots being heard in the area of Birchmount and Ellesmere roads in Scarborough just after 4 a.m.

First responders say they arrived to find a man had been shot and was seriously injured.

Police located and arrested two suspects a short time later, officers said.

Toronto police have launched an official investigation into the shooting.