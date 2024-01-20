Two people arrested, one man seriously injured after shooting in Scarborough

Toronto police say they have two suspects in custody following a shooting in the early morning hours Saturday.
Officers say they received reports of gunshots being heard in the area of Birchmount and Ellesmere roads in Scarborough just after 4 a.m.
First responders say they arrived to find a man had been shot and was seriously injured.
Police located and arrested two suspects a short time later, officers said.
Toronto police have launched an official investigation into the shooting.
