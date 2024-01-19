Menu

Canada

Condolences pour in for fallen Delta firefighter

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 7:20 pm
Delta fire crews battle a blaze at a strip mall on Scott Road in 2017. View image in full screen
Delta fire crews battle a blaze at a strip mall on Scott Road in 2017. Global News
The City of Delta has lowered flags to half-staff for the passing of a local firefighter.

Delta Mayor George Harvie confirmed firefighter Marc Jubinville’s “tragic passing” in a statement on Friday.

“Marc’s exceptional service and bravery in protecting our community are commendable, and his unexpected passing is a profound tragedy not just for Delta Fire, but for our entire community,” Harvey wrote.

“In these difficult times, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, and all his colleagues at Delta Fire. Let us come together to honour and remember Firefighter Jubinville’s selfless dedication and bravery.”

In a statement, Delta Fire Chief Guy McKintuck said Jubinville will forever be a member of the city’s firefighting community, who were honoured to have known him.

“He served our community with an unwavering commitment to protecting lives and keeping everyone safe,” he said.

“He not only possessed the skills and bravery of a first responder, but his presence and comradery made him a source of comfort with many on the Delta Fire team.”

Jubinville’s passing also drew condolences from Delta South MLA Ian Patton, Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry and numerous other emergency services around the province.

Officials said flags would e lowered at City Hall, civic facilities and all of Delta’s fire halls.

