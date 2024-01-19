WestJet to retire Disney-themed planes

Send this page to someone via email

Fans of WestJet’s Disney-themed livery will have to Let it go when those aircraft are repainted to the airline’s standard colours.

The Calgary-based airline confirmed it plans on retiring the Walt Disney World Resort co-branded paint jobs later this year.

“In this case, the co-branded liveries will be updated following a natural transition in our contract agreements with Disney Parks & Resorts,” a WestJet spokesperson said in a statement.

One of the planes, dubbed the “Magic Plane,” features Mickey Mouse as The Sorcerer’s Apprentice casting a spell. That Boeing 737-800 was unveiled on Dec. 2, 2013, and had interior accents like headrests embroidered with stars.

View image in full screen A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737-800 (C-GWSV) jet airliner, painted in special Disney themed “Frozen” livery, takes off from Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C. on Sunday, January 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

The Frozen-themed plane, unveiled in October 2015, features characters Anna, Elsa and Olaf, from the titular film and had sparkles in some of the paint. At the time of its release, the interior of the Boeing 737-800 featured thematic headrest covers and decals, but the decals were later removed.

Story continues below advertisement

Both planes flew throughout the WestJet domestic and international network.