Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Crown won’t appeal Quebec woman’s acquittal after third trial in daughters’ deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2024 6:07 pm
The Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. View image in full screen
The Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Crown says it won’t appeal the acquittal last month of a Quebec woman following a third trial in the deaths of her two daughters.

Adele Sorella was acquitted by Quebec Superior Court Justice Myriam Lachance on Dec. 18.

Sorella had been convicted twice previously, in 2013 and 2019, of murder in the girls’ killings following jury trials, but both of those decisions were overturned on appeal, which led to a third trial that took place last year before a judge alone.

The victims, nine-year-old Amanda and eight-year-old Sabrina, were found dead in their playroom on March 31, 2009, lying side by side in their school uniforms.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Lachance said in her ruling that there were gaps in the Crown’s theory of what transpired that led her to acquit Sorella on two counts of murder.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Man acquitted in murder of organized crime member shot dead in Laval, Que.: police'
Man acquitted in murder of organized crime member shot dead in Laval, Que.: police
Trending Now

Their bodies bore no signs of violence and the cause of their deaths has never been determined, although prosecutors theorized they were killed in a hyperbaric chamber, which had been used to treat juvenile arthritis in one of the girls.

Audrey Roy-Cloutier, a spokeswoman for the province’s director of criminal and penal prosecutions, says in an email that the Crown disagrees with the acquittal but has concluded there was no error of law in Lachance’s decision that could justify an appeal.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices