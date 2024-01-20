Menu

Canada

Trees for Tots in Guelph a huge success despite snowstorm

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 20, 2024 6:00 am
Trees for Tots volunteers picking up used Christmas tree to raise money for Children's Foundation of Guelph and Wellington. View image in full screen
Trees for Tots volunteers picking up used Christmas tree to raise money for Children's Foundation of Guelph and Wellington. Amanda Kavchuk/CFGW
Mother Nature was no match for the volunteers who collected used Christmas trees in Guelph.

Despite a snowstorm, the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington managed to plow ahead in their 12th annual Trees for Tots fundraiser last Saturday.

The foundation says over $93,000 was raised to enhance the well-being of children and youth, connecting them to experiences and supports.

Around 250 volunteers braved the wind-blown snow and cold temperatures going around Guelph, Rockwood, and Puslinch to collect the trees.

Over 3,600 trees were picked up and later put through a wood chipper that will be repurposed for things like creek restoration and walking trails.

Director of Marketing and Community Engagement Amanda Kavchak says this year’s event was a true picture of community support.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

