Trees for Tots in Guelph a huge success despite snowstorm

Mother Nature was no match for the volunteers who collected used Christmas trees in Guelph.

Despite a snowstorm, the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington managed to plow ahead in their 12th annual Trees for Tots fundraiser last Saturday.

The foundation says over $93,000 was raised to enhance the well-being of children and youth, connecting them to experiences and supports.

Around 250 volunteers braved the wind-blown snow and cold temperatures going around Guelph, Rockwood, and Puslinch to collect the trees.

Over 3,600 trees were picked up and later put through a wood chipper that will be repurposed for things like creek restoration and walking trails.

Director of Marketing and Community Engagement Amanda Kavchak says this year’s event was a true picture of community support.