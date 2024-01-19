Menu

Squalls could bring significant snowfall to Middlesex, Huron counties

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 4:36 pm
snow shovelling london ontario View image in full screen
A London resident clearing his driveway in December 2017. Jake Jeffrey / 980 CFPL
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning ahead of the potential for over 30 cm of snowfall over the weekend.

According to the weather agency, lake effect snow squalls off Lake Huron are expected to move into portions of Middlesex and Huron counties beginning Friday evening, lasting to Sunday morning.

Snowfall rates over 5 cm per hour are possible and forecasters warn that heavy snow can also result in reduced visibility, making travel difficult and potentially dangerous.

Most regions under the snow squall warning will see 20 to 30 cm of snow, but “snowfall amounts may exceed 30 cm in the most persistent lake effect snow bands,” north of Highway 402 and northwest of London to Lake Huron.

In London, squalls are expected to begin as early as 6 p.m. Friday with 10 to 15 cm expected overnight, another 10 to 15 cm on Saturday during the day and as much as 10 cm more Saturday night.

