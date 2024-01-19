Missing Thompson woman last seen 5 days ago, Manitoba RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a missing woman from Thompson who hasn’t been seen in days.
Police said they were called Tuesday afternoon about 41-year-old Janice Muskego, who hasn’t been seen in person since Jan. 14, although police say she spoke with a family member via phone on Wednesday.
Her whereabouts are still unknown. Muskego is described as five feet five inches tall and 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 (or -6911) or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
