Traffic

Police advising drivers to avoid southbound Ring Road due to multiple collisions

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 12:46 pm
Regina police are advising motorists to avoid Ring Road going southbound due to multiple vehicle collisions. View image in full screen
Regina police are advising motorists to avoid Ring Road going southbound due to multiple vehicle collisions. Alexa Huffman / Global News
Regina Police Service (RPS) are advising motorists to avoid Ring Road going southbound due to multiple vehicle collisions caused by icy and slippery conditions.

In a release, RPS stated drivers are advised to avoid the 600 block of Ring Road between McDonald Street East and Ross Avenue East.

“Officers are currently on scene investigating a multiple vehicle collision in the southbound lanes with the assistance of Regina Fire and Protective Services,” the release read. “Officers are also responding to other motor vehicle accidents along Ring Road.”

Trending Now

Police are asking drivers to slow down and to be aware that winter conditions are present at this time, which include icy and slippery sections on roadways.

RPS will provide updates as they become available.

 

