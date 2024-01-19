Man killed in workplace accident at Saint John industrial park: police

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway after a fatal workplace accident at an industrial park in Saint John, police say.

In a release, the Saint John Police said they are working with the coroner’s office and Worksafe NB to investigate the incident.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, emergency crews responded to an accident at a business in the Spruce Lake Industrial Park in West Saint John.

“It is alleged that a 37-year-old man sustained injuries while operating a work truck,” the release said.

First aid was administered to the man, but he was pronounced dead after being transported to hospital.

“The Saint John Police Major Crime Unit and Forensic Services, the Coroner’s Office, and Worksafe NB were called to investigate,” the release said.

“No one else was physically injured during the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

“The Saint John Police extends our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased at this most difficult time,” the release said.