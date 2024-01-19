Newborn found alive in shopping bag amid freezing U.K. temperatures

Send this page to someone via email

A dog walker in London, England, made a shocking discovery on Thursday after coming across a newborn baby girl in a shopping bag left by the roadside, police said.

The dog walker, who has not been named publicly, discovered the newborn wrapped in a towel inside a bag at the intersection of Greenway and High Street South in the east London borough of Newham shortly after 9 p.m. local time.

On Thursday, the U.K. faced frigid temperatures; when the unidentified newborn was found, the weather was sub-zero.

Police said the dog walker kept the newborn warm until paramedics arrived at the scene.

The newborn wasn’t injured and is in the care of hospital staff.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Newham’s Chief Superintendent Simon Crick said police are “extremely concerned” about the newborn mother’s welfare.

Story continues below advertisement

“She will have been through a traumatic ordeal and will be in need of immediate medical attention following the birth,” Crick said.

Police have urged the mother to contact authorities. Anyone with information has also been asked to reach out to police.

“Trained medics and specialist officers are ready to support her and we urge her to get in touch by phone or walk in to the nearest hospital or police station,” Crick said. “If you are the baby’s mother please know that your daughter is well, no matter what your circumstances please do seek help by dialling 999.”

(999 is the British equivalent of 911.)

Crick said the dog walker’s attentiveness and action saved the newborn’s life.

According to the BBC, the newborn is the third infant to be found abandoned in Newham since 2019.