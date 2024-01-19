Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police launch drug-impaired driving crackdown

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 11:41 am
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on an officer. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police say they’ve launched a program aimed at cracking down on drug-impaired driving.

The initiative, in partnership with Manitoba Public Insurance, kicked off Tuesday and led police to uncover nine violations in only 35 traffic stops  — four positive oral fluid tests for cannabis as well as five notices for unlawful storage of cannabis.

Police called the stats from day one of the program ‘concerning’.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Enforcement is just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to making our roads safer,” traffic Insp. Marc Philippot said in a statement Friday. “Keeping our roadways safe starts with us choosing to always plan for a safe ride home. Please do your part.”

Specially trained certified police drug recognition experts have been assigned to the project. Police said they intend to share more details and statistics as the project progresses.

