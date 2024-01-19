Menu

Crime

RCMP make arrest in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation after man found with serious injuries

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 11:41 am
A man is behind bars, and another in stable condition, after Virden RCMP reported to an assault in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation. View image in full screen
A man is behind bars, and another in stable condition, after Virden RCMP reported to an assault in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A man is behind bars after Virden RCMP found a man with serious injuries in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, Man. He is in stable condition.

The Mounties said an assault was reported in the area on Thursday afternoon. When officers got to the home where it happened, a 55-year-old victim was found and taken to hospital, police said.

The RCMP said an investigation led to a 60-year-old suspect, who was arrested and charged with assault.

Click to play video: 'Community looking for answers after manslaughter charge stayed in death of woman'
Community looking for answers after manslaughter charge stayed in death of woman
