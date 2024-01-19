RCMP make arrest in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation after man found with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A man is behind bars after Virden RCMP found a man with serious injuries in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, Man. He is in stable condition.

The Mounties said an assault was reported in the area on Thursday afternoon. When officers got to the home where it happened, a 55-year-old victim was found and taken to hospital, police said.

The RCMP said an investigation led to a 60-year-old suspect, who was arrested and charged with assault.