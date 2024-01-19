Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Parole hearing scheduled for man convicted in sex crimes against Young Canadians

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2024 10:43 am
Philip Heerema, a long-time employee of the Calgary Stampede's The Young Canadians, received a 10-year prison sentence for offences against underage performers. View image in full screen
Philip Heerema, a long-time employee of the Calgary Stampede's The Young Canadians, received a 10-year prison sentence for offences against underage performers. File/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A parole hearing is scheduled today for a man sentenced to 10 years in prison for decades of sex offences against members of a young people’s performance group.

Philip Heerema pleaded guilty to eight charges in 2018, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, luring and making child pornography, after his trial had already entered its third week.

Heerema resigned in 2014 from The Young Canadians School of Performing Arts in Calgary when police began investigating several complaints.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The six victims were male students between the ages of 15 and 17 who were at the school between 1992 and 2013.

The school works with students between the ages of 11 and 18, and their training in music and dance culminates with grandstand shows during the Calgary Stampede every July.

During sentencing, the judge said Heerema “identified, targeted, relentlessly pursued and groomed” the young men who were especially talented and vulnerable.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ex-Young Canadian staffer Philip Heerema to serve 10-year prison term for sexually abusing 6 teenage boys'
Ex-Young Canadian staffer Philip Heerema to serve 10-year prison term for sexually abusing 6 teenage boys
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices