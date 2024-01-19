Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Car thief unintentionally kidnaps 2 kids, then drops them off near home: police

By Kalina Laframboise & Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 9:45 am
Montreal police say the two children were found safe and sound at home. View image in full screen
Montreal police say the two children were found safe and sound at home. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police say two children are home after it appears they were unknowingly kidnapped in the city’s north end Thursday night.

Authorities were called around 6:50 p.m. to a parking lot in Montreal North. A man’s vehicle was stolen from scene with his two kids inside, according to police.

“It was likely a case where the thief saw the opportunity with the vehicle running and the doors unlocked,” Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Frantic searches for the children — aged three and 11 — got underway but officers eventually found them safe and sound at their home.

Brabant says it appears the suspect dropped off the two kids near their home and they walked back.

Trending Now

No arrests have been made and the SUV remains missing.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation is underway, but police do not believe the incident is related to any kind of family dispute.

Brabant says this is an unfortunate reminder to not leave children in the car alone, especially in cold temperatures.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices