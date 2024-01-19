Car thief unintentionally kidnaps 2 kids, then drops them off near home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say two children are home after it appears they were unknowingly kidnapped in the city’s north end Thursday night.

Authorities were called around 6:50 p.m. to a parking lot in Montreal North. A man’s vehicle was stolen from scene with his two kids inside, according to police.

“It was likely a case where the thief saw the opportunity with the vehicle running and the doors unlocked,” Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said.

Frantic searches for the children — aged three and 11 — got underway but officers eventually found them safe and sound at their home.

Brabant says it appears the suspect dropped off the two kids near their home and they walked back.

No arrests have been made and the SUV remains missing.

An investigation is underway, but police do not believe the incident is related to any kind of family dispute.

Brabant says this is an unfortunate reminder to not leave children in the car alone, especially in cold temperatures.