Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Canada, Quebec commit $6.2M to renovate Montreal’s celebrated Centaur Theatre

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2024 3:42 pm
The governments of Canada and Quebec are committing a combined $6.2 million to fund a renovation of Montreal's Centaur Theatre, an anglophone institution in the city's Old Montreal neighbourhood. Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonault, left, and Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard shake hands after a funding announcement for the Centaur Theatre in Montreal, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. View image in full screen
The governments of Canada and Quebec are committing a combined $6.2 million to fund a renovation of Montreal's Centaur Theatre, an anglophone institution in the city's Old Montreal neighbourhood. Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonault, left, and Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard shake hands after a funding announcement for the Centaur Theatre in Montreal, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The governments of Canada and Quebec are committing a combined $6.2 million to renovate Montreal’s Centaur Theatre, an English-language community institution in the city’s historic district.

Officials say the funding package — $2.2 million from Ottawa and $4 million from the province — will enable the theatre to replace its plumbing, repair its foundation and improve accessibility, among other upgrades.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Centaur Theatre, founded in 1969, is located in a distinctive porticoed building in Old Montreal that was once home to Canada’s first stock exchange.

A news release from the federal Heritage Department notes the theatre also plans to raise its roof height to make room for new stage equipment.

Trending Now

Centaur Theatre artistic director Eda Holmes and executive director Hélène Turp say the project offers a “brilliantly creative” future for the institution.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec Culture Minister Mathieu Lacombe says the funding will ensure the building’s longevity and preserve the province’s architectural heritage.

More on Entertainment
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices