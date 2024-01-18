Short cash? Penticton Mounties looking for owner of ‘significant’ sum

Penticton, B.C., Mounties recently had a large sum of cash turned in and are looking for the rightful owner.
On Monday, someone went to the Penticton detachment claiming they found a wad of cash on Martin Street in North Penticton.
This is a significant amount of money and we would like to return it to the owner, Const. Brett Urano said.
If you recently lost some money please contact the Penticton RCMP to claim it.
To claim the cash, a person must be able to give the value of the money.
Please contact the Penticton RCMP if you are the owner by calling 250-492-4300 and quote file number 2024-652.
