Prince Albert RCMP arrest several people after firearm pointed at police

Several charges were laid against a few people after Prince Albert, Sask., RCMP responded to an incident on the Little Red River community where a firearm was pointed at police.

According to a release, members of the Prince Albert RCMP received a report of a robbery on Sunday at approximately 1 p.m.

Police learned an altercation occurred between two females and a man at the residence in Little Red River.

“During the altercation, the male pointed a firearm at one of the females and stole a sum of cash from her,” police stated. “Prince Albert RCMP immediately responded. Upon arrival at the residence, police observed an adult female standing in the driveway holding a firearm. The female pointed the firearm at the officers in the police vehicle. The firearm was not discharged.”

Police stated the woman returned inside and officers contained the residence, where five individuals were arrested after police located and seized a firearm in the residence.

“Our officers face numerous different threats and forms of endangerment on a daily basis and having a firearm pointing at you while you are responding to an emergency situation is one of the most significant of those threats,” stated Staff Sgt. Stephen Hurst, the non-commissioned officer in charge of the Prince Albert detachment.

“I am extremely proud of how the responding officers worked to bring the accused into custody – and restore community safety – despite the pressures they faced.”

Police charged 30-year-old Bradley Naytowhow from the community of Little Red River with several offences, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.

Police have also charged 19-year-old Charlotte Cook of Little Red River with two counts of assault on a police officer with a weapon causing bodily harm, and several other firearm-related charges.

Police stated that two men and one woman were arrested on outstanding arrest warrants from the Saskatoon Police Service and Prince Albert Police Service.

Cook appeared in Prince Albert provincial court on Thursday and Naytowhow will appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Jan. 30.