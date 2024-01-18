Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Israel’s envoy to Canada urges clearer stance on ICJ genocide case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2024 12:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Canada doesn’t necessarily support “premise” of South Africa’s ICJ case against Israel'
Trudeau says Canada doesn’t necessarily support “premise” of South Africa’s ICJ case against Israel
RELATED: Trudeau says Canada doesn't necessarily support "premise" of South Africa's ICJ case against Israel
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Israel’s envoy to Canada is joining calls for the federal Liberals to clearly state Ottawa’s position as the International Court of Justice considers an allegation of genocide against Israel.

Iddo Moed says Canada should “leave no room for misinterpretation” on its stance, noting that many of Canada’s allies and peers have stated a clear position on the case.

The highest court of the United Nations held two days of public hearings last week as South Africa argued that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Israel says it is defending itself against Hamas after its brutal October attack, but South Africa says there is no justification for the scale of Israel’s response.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not said whether Canada agrees with the allegation, or even if Ottawa would recognize the court’s ruling if it does find Israel to be guilty of genocide.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'How Hamas and Israel’s information war is influencing public opinion of conflict'
How Hamas and Israel’s information war is influencing public opinion of conflict
Trending Now

Trudeau insisted on Wednesday that his position was clear last week when he said Canada’s support for the institution doesn’t mean it supports the case, but many organizations said the comments were confusing.

University of the Fraser Valley criminology professor Mark Kersten has said the government is using “waffling language” to avoid taking a stance on a case that could further divide the Liberal caucus and the Canadian electorate.

South Africa says more than 50 countries support its case, including all 22 members of the Arab League, while most Western countries that traditionally support Israel have either stayed neutral or rejected the case outright.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices