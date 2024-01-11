Israel accused of ‘genocidal intent’ in Gaza as World Court hearings begin

Send this page to someone via email

South Africa accused Israel of “genocidal intent” on the first day of hearings at the World Court in its case against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

“Israel has a genocidal intent against the Palestinians in Gaza… that is evident from the way in which this military attack is being conducted,” Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, advocate of the High Court of South Africa, said.

“It is rooted in the belief that the enemy is not just Hamas, but is embedded in the fabric of Palestinian life in Gaza.”

2:08 Israel-Hamas: Blinken meets with Abbas over Gaza’s future

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday opened the hearings. In two days of hearings, the World Court, as the ICJ is also known, will hear South Africa’s arguments on Thursday and Israel’s response on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

A ruling on the emergency measures is expected later this month. The court will not rule at that time on the genocide allegations.