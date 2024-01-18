Police officer dragged by vehicle during traffic stop in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

A Waterloo Regional Police officer has suffered minor injuries after being dragged by a vehicle.

The Traffic Services Unit were doing a proactive stop sign enforcement in the area of Spooner Crescent and Granite Hill Road in Cambridge at around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday.

A white 2023 Nissan Qashqai was pulled over after it was seen failing to make a complete stop at the intersection.

Investigators say during the stop, the driver gave the officer a false name. They say the officer was about to make an arrest when the vehicle suddenly sped away, dragging the officer with him for a short distance.

The vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed.

An investigation led police to a 20-year-old man from Cambridge who was also wanted on outstanding charges for fraud.

He was arrested, charged and held for a bail hearing.

Investigators say the vehicle in question has not been recovered.