Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police officer dragged by vehicle during traffic stop in Cambridge

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 18, 2024 12:01 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Waterloo Regional Police officer has suffered minor injuries after being dragged by a vehicle.

The Traffic Services Unit were doing a proactive stop sign enforcement in the area of Spooner Crescent and Granite Hill Road in Cambridge at around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday.

A white 2023 Nissan Qashqai was pulled over after it was seen failing to make a complete stop at the intersection.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators say during the stop, the driver gave the officer a false name. They say the officer was about to make an arrest when the vehicle suddenly sped away, dragging the officer with him for a short distance.

The vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Trending Now

An investigation led police to a 20-year-old man from Cambridge who was also wanted on outstanding charges for fraud.

Story continues below advertisement

He was arrested, charged and held for a bail hearing.

Investigators say the vehicle in question has not been recovered.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices