Police officer dragged by vehicle during traffic stop in Cambridge

A Waterloo Regional Police officer has suffered minor injuries after being dragged by a vehicle.
The Traffic Services Unit were doing a proactive stop sign enforcement in the area of Spooner Crescent and Granite Hill Road in Cambridge at around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday.
A white 2023 Nissan Qashqai was pulled over after it was seen failing to make a complete stop at the intersection.
Investigators say during the stop, the driver gave the officer a false name. They say the officer was about to make an arrest when the vehicle suddenly sped away, dragging the officer with him for a short distance.
The vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed.
An investigation led police to a 20-year-old man from Cambridge who was also wanted on outstanding charges for fraud.
He was arrested, charged and held for a bail hearing.
Investigators say the vehicle in question has not been recovered.
- High-risk offender was released from jail just days before attack in Halifax
- Defence lawyer withdraws from Peter Nygard case ahead of sentencing
- Trump tells judge he would ‘love’ threatened removal from E. Jean Carroll trial
- Quebec man charged with killing 3 pedestrians with truck ordered to stand trial
Comments