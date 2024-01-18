Deep-freeze means massive increase in CAA Manitoba road-service calls

Send this page to someone via email

As the deep freeze continues across the province, so too do the emergency service calls coming in to CAA Manitoba.

CAA’s Nadia Matos told Global Winnipeg that the phones have been ringing off the hook since temperatures first dropped last week, and the volume of calls has increased considerably, which means drivers in need of a boost might have longer waits.

“While the average call volume for CAA Manitoba on a winter day is about 300, that has definitely been well surpassed over the last week, with the numbers really peaking over the weekend and into Monday and Tuesday,” Matos said.

“On Sunday, we had about 1,600 calls, Monday, 2,000 calls — so you can see as the temperature was a lot colder over the course of the weekend, and as we got back to school and work on Monday, those calls were really elevated and a lot higher.”

Story continues below advertisement

Waiting in a longer-than-usual queue for road service can be frustrating, but CAA is urging patience during this cold snap.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We obviously prioritize people who are in unsafe situations on the side of the road versus those who are safe at home, so we are getting to everybody as quickly as possible,” she said.

“But we do ask our members to have a little patience as we deal with these really extreme cold weather fluctuations.”

Matos said it’s important to prepare for the worst in a climate like Manitoba’s, and to have an emergency kit on hand in case something happens.

Story continues below advertisement

A kit could include items like a blanket, phone charger, tea lights, and matches.

In the forecasted cold weather, avoid spending long periods of time outdoors to reduce your risk of cold-related injuries. For more winter safety tips, see: https://t.co/EppKlx7Icd pic.twitter.com/p4ZfHz74T0 — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) January 17, 2024

And whether you’re waiting for roadside service or spending time outdoors in this weather for any reason, the City of Winnipeg is also urging residents to stay safe in extreme cold.

The city shared emergency public safety tips for cold weather on Wednesday, including advice on how to properly dress for conditions, reduce your risk if you have to spend time outdoors, and what do to in case you or someone you know develops hypothermia.

0:40 When it’s time for a new car battery